Big West Champion Wahine basketball earns 15th seed, draws No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Champs returned to Manoa.

The 2022 Big West Conference Champion Rainbow Wahine basketball team returned to the islands Sunday afternoon fresh off of their Title game win over UC Irvine in Henderson, Nevada.

With the Championship, Hawaii earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with the selection show beginning right as the Wahine got into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Due to flight delays, The ‘Bows found out their fate in the tourney on the bus just as they pulled up to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii earns the 15th seed and are set to meet Baylor the second seed on Friday in Waco, Texas.

“It was honestly nerve wracking, we were one of the last teams to get picked, were all sitting there like oh my gosh who are we going to get?” Olivia Davies told reporters. “Who are we going to get? but its super exciting that we get to play Baylor and kind of experience that.”

“Super excited that we are still dancing, don’t know what day we start, but were going to be ready to play, were really excited for this, obviously for the program, for the school, for the state of Hawaii, these girls brought it.” Head coach Laura Beeman said.

The tip off time is set to be unveil in the coming days.

Hawaii will not be staying home for very much longer, team officials say that the team is set to head to Texas early next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.