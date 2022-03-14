Tributes
BeachBows finished third in the Outrigger Queen’s Cup

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:12 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team wrapped up the Outrigger Queen’s Cup finishing in third place after splitting a pair of matches against California and UC Davis.

The BeachBows fell to Cal 3-2 before snagging a win over UC Davis 3-2.

Hawaii previously fell to TCU in the previous day of tournament play to move to 10-5 overall on the season.

The Horned Frogs would claim the Queen’s Cup title.

UH will have some time off before heading to the Big West Challenge at the end of the month in Long Beach, California.

Big West Champion Wahine basketball earns 15th seed, draws No. 2 Baylor in NCAA Tournament
The Champs returned to Manoa.
