BaseBows snag series split against Rutgers after 13-7 win on Sunday

The University of Hawaii baseball team secured a series split against Rutgers on Sunday with a 13-7 win at Les Murakami Stadium.
The University of Hawaii baseball team secured a series split against Rutgers on Sunday with a 13-7 win at Les Murakami Stadium.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team secured a series split against Rutgers on Sunday with a 13-7 win at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors move to 6-10 on the season.

On Friday, UH got the late inning 11-10 win against the Scarlet Knights before dropping both games in the double header on Saturday.

Sunday saw the BaseBows bats come alive, totaling 12 hits as a team with a season-high run total.

Hawaii’s Aaron Ujimori notched a team-high three hits with two runs, while Stone Miyao and Matt Wong each had three RBIs.

Pitcher Dalton Renne got the start on the mound on Sunday to earn the win, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one in four innings.

Hawaii now heads to Big West Conference play on the road with a series against Long Beach State next weekend.

