UH softball finishes Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic with win over California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday, splitting a double header against No. 1 Oklahoma and California.

The Wahine went into the final day of play with three losses throughout the weekend.

UH fell to the Sooners, 9-0 in five innings to start the day, OU moving to a perfect 20-0 with Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo — coming off of her record breaking 96th career home run — went 2-for-2 with a run an one RBI.

The ‘Bows would snag a win in their final game of the tourney over Cal, 6-1 thanks to freshman Brianna Lopez who threw a complete game in the circle, allowing five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Hawaii moves to to 6-9 on the season.

Up next, the Wahine open Big West Conference play with a series against UC Santa Barbara — first game is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

