UH softball finishes Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic with win over California

The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on...
The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday, splitting a double header against No. 1 Oklahoma and California.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday, splitting a double header against No. 1 Oklahoma and California.

The Wahine went into the final day of play with three losses throughout the weekend.

UH fell to the Sooners, 9-0 in five innings to start the day, OU moving to a perfect 20-0 with Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo — coming off of her record breaking 96th career home run — went 2-for-2 with a run an one RBI.

The ‘Bows would snag a win in their final game of the tourney over Cal, 6-1 thanks to freshman Brianna Lopez who threw a complete game in the circle, allowing five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Hawaii moves to to 6-9 on the season.

Up next, the Wahine open Big West Conference play with a series against UC Santa Barbara — first game is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

