Rainbow Wahine Basketball crowned Big West Conference Champions

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queens of the Big West Conference.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took home the Big West Championship on Saturday in a 59-48 win over UC Irvine in Henderson, Nevada.

UH started the game slow, not able to find a rhythm as the Anteaters taking advantage to the lead early, but the Wahine would scratch and claw their way back to finish the first half with a 26-21 deficit.

After the break, Hawaii would come alive to tie things up 29-all with five minutes left in the third. The ‘Bows taking the lead for the first time in the game one minute later and never gave it back.

The Rainbow Wahine down UCI 57-48 to escape Henderson with the Big West Title.

UH’s Olivia Davies led the way with her 14 points and five rebounds, super senior Amy Atwell added 13 points of her own.

Hawaii entered the tourney as the regular season champs and the No. 1 seed, unifying the title as the outright winners of the Conference, giving them an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA selection show is set for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

