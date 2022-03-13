Mostly dry conditions with locally breezy trades for Sunday

A high pressure ridge just to the north will keep the islands in a dry and pleasant weather pattern with moderate to locally breezy trade winds. Winds will back down by Monday as a cold front passes to the north, while the chance for showers will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as an area of moisture moves in from the east. A drier airmass along with stronger trades will return by Thursday, with a slightly higher chance of windward and mauka shower activity.

In surf, a northwest swell is lowering, with the next swell arriving Sunday night. This swell should peak near or just above the high surf advisory threshold for the smaller islands before slowly declining through the middle of the week. A medium-period swell could bring a boost for north and west shore surf during the second half of the week. Elsewhere, small background swells can be expected for south-facing shores, with modest choppy surf for east shores.

