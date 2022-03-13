Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk

Improvements are finally underway for a busy crosswalk near a popular Kakaako park.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Improvements are finally underway for a busy crosswalk near a popular Kakaako park.

On Saturday, House Speaker Scott Saiki was joined by other lawmakers, the Hawaii Community Development Authority and Department of Transportation Services at Kolowalu Park to announce that the crosswalk between Queen and Waimanu will be repainted, and a pedestrian refuge center will be installed.

“So, we met with the state and the city on Monday afternoon and during that meeting we came up with this plan,” said Saiki.

Jay Hall of Kakaako said he and his family have been waiting for this moment.

“So absolutely happy that they’re finally doing something for the safety of the community,” said Hall.

A busy crosswalk was painted over in Kakaako. Parents are demanding it be restored

This change is what Kakaako residents, like Karen Cheung, have been pushing for over the last year.

“But before that, it was really hopeless,” said Cheung. “It was going nowhere for nine months.”

“One of the problems with this area is that there’s been development over the past few years,” Saiki explained. “This area has changed very rapidly. And that’s why decisions were made along the way to remove the crosswalk and to do other improvements in the area.”

Cheung said about 100 families have been writing to the city and HCDA over the last nine months.

Jon Nouchi, deputy director of DTS, said they have received letters and inquiries related to the crosswalk.

“There are some complications regarding the jurisdiction of the roadway,” said Nouchi.

Executive Director of HCDA, Craig Nakamoto, said this temporary plan will take up to six months to complete.

“So, we’re going to get this done as quick as we can,” said Nakamoto.

Residents hope improvements to the crosswalk will be made a priority.

“And yes, it seems long but I’m very happy that there is a goal to look forward to,” said Cheung.

“If they could do it sooner, we could expedite the process,” said Hall. “I would like that for my family at least and the rest of the family that comes here.”

Saiki said there is a second phase to the project which would include a rapid flashing beacon system.

He adds that he, state Rep. Sharon Moriwaki and Rep. Adrian Tam have worked to secure funding for the project. They have up to $1 million to pay for the improvements.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Latest News

Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant