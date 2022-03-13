2-alarm fire fully engulfs Mokuleia home, displacing 9 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a home in Mokuleia on Friday night.

Officials said the fire happened at single-story home on Olohio Street around 10:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the house was fully engulfed with flames. Officials said there were nine people home at the time and they were all safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said it is helping the displaced individuals.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished just past midnight. The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated.

