Woman dies after falling 50 feet from cliff on Maui
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 54-year-old woman has died after falling approximately 50 feet from a cliff near Kaupo.
The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. when the woman from Haiku fell down a steep cliff face and onto a rocky shoreline.
Officials said the area was difficult to access and a medivac was deployed.
Emergency Medical Services said the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
