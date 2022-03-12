Warriors Basketball exits Big West Conference Tournament, falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday after falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton in the semifinal round.
The loss in Henderson, Nevada drops UH to 17-11 on the year, concluding their 2021-22 campaign.
Fullerton now advances to the Championship game, set to face Long Beach State for the Conference title.
It was a slow and quite night for the Rainbow Warriors, Senior Mate Colina was the only ‘Bow to record double-digit points with 12 along with seven rebounds in his final game as a Rainbow Warrior.
