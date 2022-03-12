Tributes
Warriors Basketball exits Big West Conference Tournament, falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on...
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday after falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton in the semifinal round.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday after falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton in the semifinal round.

The loss in Henderson, Nevada drops UH to 17-11 on the year, concluding their 2021-22 campaign.

Fullerton now advances to the Championship game, set to face Long Beach State for the Conference title.

It was a slow and quite night for the Rainbow Warriors, Senior Mate Colina was the only ‘Bow to record double-digit points with 12 along with seven rebounds in his final game as a Rainbow Warrior.

There’s a new home run queen in college softball.
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
