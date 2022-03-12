Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect

Kai Johnson was looking for a friend and a possible relationship when someone responded to him on a dating app.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kai Johnson was looking for a friend and a possible relationship when someone responded to him on a dating app.

“A few weeks ago we started messaging on Tinder and then we set up a date to go out, and then we met up at a bar,” he recalled.

That other man was Juan Tejedor Baron.

Baron, 23, is behind bars in California, where he was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a Hawaii Loa Ridge man.

In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete

Johnson said he first met Baron about a month ago. He said he also introduced his friends to Baron, who led them to believe that he and his parents were well off and that he was working as a creative financial advisor.

“We always thought that he just had a good job, good money,” said Johnson. “He was driving some Audi, like an A6 or A8 or whatever, living in a nice house and so forth. We didn’t think anything of it.”

Baron reportedly told the same lie to police, claiming to own the Audi, as well as the $2 million luxury home. In reality, both belonged to 73-year-old Gary Ruby, and court documents said Baron forged papers to take them.

“Almost every night he was asking us to go out to bars and stuff, and he was the one who was like always paying for it,” recalled Johnson. “It was probably the other — like the victim’s card he was using.”

Baron was charged with murder, theft and identity theft on Friday, and allegedly confessed to murdering Ruby after he told him he had HIV.

DIGITAL SPECIAL: Here’s what we know so far about the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

Baron sometimes invited Johnson and friends to the Hawaii Loa Ridge home, but one room was off-limits.

“There was one room that — he never tried to go in to, but he was like, ‘Oh yeah, that room’s always locked. You can’t go in it,’” said Johnson.

Johnson didn’t recall smelling anything, but admits that Baron would smoke pot while they were there.

Johnson also said he never saw anyone else at the home besides Baron.

The last time the two were together was at a club last week Friday. Three days later, Baron was a wanted man.

Johnson said there were no red flags when they hung out together, and that he freaked out at the news. “I did, yeah. My friend called me literally yesterday morning and even before she even said anything, I was like, I know what you’re gonna tell me.

“She’s like, ‘Yes, we were in his house.’”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Latest News

Saiki said there is a second phase to the project which would include a rapid flashing beacon...
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant