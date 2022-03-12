Some Manoa residents raise concern over construction of kupuna housing project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Manoa Valley residents are trying to stop a proposed housing project for kupuna.

Protestors waived signs along Oahu Avenue Friday afternoon. They’re upset about the Manoa Banyan Court project at East Manoa Road and Lower Road.

The Lin Yee Chung Association wants to build 288 affordable rentals on preservation land to pay for much-needed maintenance at the Manoa Chinese Cemetery, which is more than 170 years old.

Opponents said they worry the project will add congestion to the area.

“We were not informed of this, they’ve already submitted their draft environmental assessment to the city Department of Planning and Permitting,” said Brett Kurashige, who opposes the project. “We’re just really upset about this proposed project.”

However, those in favor of the housing project said it is a crucial asset for kupuna in need.

“If we do not create this elderly affordable rental housing, many of our kupuna, seniors will become homeless because they do not have enough money to afford market rate housing,” said Charles Wong, the association’s president.

The association submitted a draft environmental assessment in 2021 and got approval from DPP. It plans to start construction in 2024.

