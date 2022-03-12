Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 13th Annual McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Ernest Moral Convention Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans, LA.(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series “Braxton Family Values,” died at age 50 on Saturday.

Her sister, Toni, and family said that Braxton died “this morning as the snow was falling.” According to reports, Traci Braxton had been fighting esophageal cancer.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” the family said. “We will miss her dearly.”

“Braxton Family Values” aired for seven seasons starting in 2011 on WeTV. It focused on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their extended families.

Traci was an actress and singer who released albums in 2014 and 2018, with the singles “Last Call” and “Broken Things” her best-known songs.

She spent much of her time doing social work for children with disabilities, according to her website.

She was married to Kevin Surratt, with whom she appeared on the TV series “Marriage Boot Camp.” Their son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said on Instagram Saturday that his mother fought to the end.

“I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s not in pain anymore,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Latest News

An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant