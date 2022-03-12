Rainbow Wahine basketball advances to the Big West Conference Championship game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a Big West Conference Championship, breezing past UC Riverside, 69-55 in the semifinal round on Friday.

The No. 1 seeded Wahine storm into the Championship round in Henderson, Nevada thanks to a monstrous performance by reigning Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell who notched a double double of 22 points and 13 rebounds — both game-highs.

Adding to an already packed record book, Atwell drained five three-pointers in the first half, cementing herself as the program’s single-season three-point queen.

The ‘Bows now head to the Championship match set to meet UC Irvine with the Big West crown and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Tip off is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time, streaming on ESPN +.

