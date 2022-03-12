Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine basketball advances to the Big West Conference Championship game

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a Big West...
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a Big West Conference Championship, breezing past UC Riverside, 69-55 in the semifinal round on Friday.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:35 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is now just one win away from a Big West Conference Championship, breezing past UC Riverside, 69-55 in the semifinal round on Friday.

The No. 1 seeded Wahine storm into the Championship round in Henderson, Nevada thanks to a monstrous performance by reigning Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell who notched a double double of 22 points and 13 rebounds — both game-highs.

Adding to an already packed record book, Atwell drained five three-pointers in the first half, cementing herself as the program’s single-season three-point queen.

The ‘Bows now head to the Championship match set to meet UC Irvine with the Big West crown and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Tip off is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time, streaming on ESPN +.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Basketball crowned Big West Conference Champions
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
There’s a new home run queen in college softball.
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on...
Warriors Basketball exits Big West Conference Tournament, falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period