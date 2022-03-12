Tributes
With no leads in fatal shooting, Hawaii County police issue renewed call for public’s help

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are still looking for information regarding an unsolved murder that occurred in Puna in July 2021.

Authorities said 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22 and was reported missing two days later.

On July 31, a fisherman found Rosenbaum’s body in the MacKenzie State Recreation Area on the cliffs below the beach park.

Medical examiners determined he died from a gunshot wound.

“We’re just looking for any type of information that might obviously lead to the identity of a suspect, but also anybody who may have seen him or spoke with him in his final days,” said Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii County Police Department.

“At this point, we really don’t have any leads to follow up on right now.”

Anyone with tips on the case is asked to call Hawaii Island CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Saiki said there is a second phase to the project which would include a rapid flashing beacon...
Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
