Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital Saturday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to witness accounts, authorities said a suspect in a truck allegedly shot at a red car with a man and woman inside near the end of Mill Road. The car then crashed into a tree.

“Coming down the hill, I saw a car smashed down the side of the road, so I go down to look at the car and I heard someone yelling, ‘Help, help.’ And there’s a head sticking out of the bush so I stopped, went over there and asked the guy if he needed help, he said he got shot,” a witness said.

Officials said a man in his 30s was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he under went surgery and is now stable condition. The woman who was in the car was not injured.

Police said a man in his 30s is currently in custody, but are still trying to determine his involvement in the case.

“We do not believe there is an armed suspect on the loose. We don’t feel there’s any safety concerns at this point,” said Lt. Rio Anon-Wilkins of the Hawaii County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.

This story will be updated.

