Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing guns, ammunition from DLNR facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they arrested two men accused of stealing guns and ammunition from a state Department of Land and Natural Resources facility in Makiki.

Officers booked 45-year-old Jonah Perry for burglary and 40-year-old Robert Kaawa was arrested for weapons possession.

The stolen items included pistols, rifles and an off-road vehicle, which was later recovered.

DLNR said the Makiki facility is a baseyard for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The agency did confirm firearms were taken, but did not say how many.

