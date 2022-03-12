Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing guns, ammunition from DLNR facility
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they arrested two men accused of stealing guns and ammunition from a state Department of Land and Natural Resources facility in Makiki.
Officers booked 45-year-old Jonah Perry for burglary and 40-year-old Robert Kaawa was arrested for weapons possession.
The stolen items included pistols, rifles and an off-road vehicle, which was later recovered.
DLNR said the Makiki facility is a baseyard for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The agency did confirm firearms were taken, but did not say how many.
