Man who apparently escaped from hospital rescued in waters off Kauai

Kauai Fire Department truck
Kauai Fire Department truck(Kauai Fire Department (Facebook))
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders said they rescued a missing 40-year-old man in waters off Kaiakea Point after he apparently escaped from a Kauai hospital.

Officials said the incident happened Friday at around 4:10 p.m. in which reports said a patient from Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital apparently escaped the facility and jumped into the ocean in the Kealia area.

Multiple agencies were deployed, including the Kauai Fire Department, police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Ocean Safety. A helicopter was also used in the search.

At around 6:50 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard reported the missing man was found approximately 2 miles north off where he was last seen.

Officials said he was then transported to Nawiliwili Small Board Harbor, where he was met by family members and Kauai Police Department personnel.

He was later cleared at Wilcox Medical Center before returning to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

