Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the NFL free agency period set to start next week, former Saint Louis quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to Oahu, shooting commercials for Island Insurance, but more importantly to reset before looking for his next NFL team.

“For me it was really about taking a couple of weeks off, you know take some time away from the game and then really just kind of dive into the training.” Mariota told Hawaii News Now.

Mariota just wrapped up his latest season with the Las Vegas raider, now set to test free agency for just the second time in his pro career.

The former second overall draft pick spending his tenure in the silver and black as a backup to quarterback Derek Carr, but the seasoned veteran is ready to find a new team that is in the market for a new man under center.

“For me in my professional career, I’m looking forward to this opportunity where ever it may be and I feel like the situations and experiences I’ve had have prepared me for this moment.” Mariota said. “So you know whatever team I decide to go to, I bring a lot of experience, I bring a lot of excitement and just energy and I’m going to find whatever I can do to help that team.”

The Heisman trophy winner only saw the field a few times through out the 2021 season, however he say’s his time in Las Vegas valuable for his development as a player and as a person, cherishing the large local presence on the “Ninth island”, but the former Crusader does admit there are some things you can only find at home.

“The Food.” Mariota said. “You know again I was lucky being in Vegas, there were a lot of good local places, you know food for sure, and then just getting in the water, I love the beach and then a lot of my friends that I grew up with are still here so whether it be playing golf or just hanging out playing cards its kind of good to just be a guy again.”

The new NFL league year is set to start on March 16th.

