Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period

With the NFL free agency period set to start next week, former Saint Louis quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to Oahu.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the NFL free agency period set to start next week, former Saint Louis quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to Oahu, shooting commercials for Island Insurance, but more importantly to reset before looking for his next NFL team.

“For me it was really about taking a couple of weeks off, you know take some time away from the game and then really just kind of dive into the training.” Mariota told Hawaii News Now.

Mariota just wrapped up his latest season with the Las Vegas raider, now set to test free agency for just the second time in his pro career.

The former second overall draft pick spending his tenure in the silver and black as a backup to quarterback Derek Carr, but the seasoned veteran is ready to find a new team that is in the market for a new man under center.

“For me in my professional career, I’m looking forward to this opportunity where ever it may be and I feel like the situations and experiences I’ve had have prepared me for this moment.” Mariota said. “So you know whatever team I decide to go to, I bring a lot of experience, I bring a lot of excitement and just energy and I’m going to find whatever I can do to help that team.”

The Heisman trophy winner only saw the field a few times through out the 2021 season, however he say’s his time in Las Vegas valuable for his development as a player and as a person, cherishing the large local presence on the “Ninth island”, but the former Crusader does admit there are some things you can only find at home.

“The Food.” Mariota said. “You know again I was lucky being in Vegas, there were a lot of good local places, you know food for sure, and then just getting in the water, I love the beach and then a lot of my friends that I grew up with are still here so whether it be playing golf or just hanging out playing cards its kind of good to just be a guy again.”

The new NFL league year is set to start on March 16th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Basketball crowned Big West Conference Champions
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
There’s a new home run queen in college softball.
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team exits the Big West Conference Tournament on...
Warriors Basketball exits Big West Conference Tournament, falling 58-46 to Cal State Fullerton
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota back in the islands ahead of NFL free agency period