Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo swings her way into history, breaking NCAA career home run record

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new home run queen in college softball.

Oklahoma senior and Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo smashed her 96th home run of her career to break the all-time NCAA home run record on Friday night against the Rainbow Wahine in their second game of the day in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Alo breaking the record back in the island in front of family and friends on the same field she won three HHSAA State Championships at Campbell High School.

The former Saber took the top spot in the record books from former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlin.

Alo and the Sooners would down the ‘Bows 11-0 in six innings, moving to a perfect 17-0 on the season — OU not having lost a game since last season before going on their National Title run.

The homecoming tour continues for the local girl on Saturday, Oklahoma is set to face Hawaii again at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

