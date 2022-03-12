A busy crosswalk was painted over in Kakaako. Parents are demanding it be restored

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a popular park in Kakaako, families say they are worried that someone will have to be seriously injured before a busy crosswalk is restored.

Every day, mother Karen Cheung struggles to cross between Queen and Waimanu on her way to Kolowalu Park. She waves her hands and yells for cars to stop.

She said this is what she needs to do to catch drivers’ attention.

“I‘m a mother of two,” Cheung said. “We almost got hit twice.”

The crosswalk signs are still up and it’s still legal to cross even though the markings were painted over.

“As a walk, live play neighborhood, you’ve got to have crosswalks that are safe for families,” said Jeanne Rice, who lives nearby. “The cars are confused because there’s no official painted crosswalk.

“So they’re not sure whether they should stop or not.”

Cheung said she wrote to several agencies until the rail authority explained that when the rail guideway comes through, there will be a raised median down Queen Street.

In the meantime, the authority said in an email to Cheun, they are:

“... not confident that a marked crosswalk indicating a desired place for pedestrians to cross should be placed on a high volume, multiple lane road such as Queen Street.”

It goes on to say that “pedestrian safety is the basis for removing crosswalk markings.”

“HART should not put children’s safety at risk, just for the convenience of their rail line,” said state House Speaker Scott Saiki.

Saiki will be joining families Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kolowalu Park during a rally to create a safer crosswalk.

“It’s life and death and its family,” said Cheung. “It’s my children, it’s your children, it’s your parents.”

