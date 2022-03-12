A bit warm and breezy for the weekend

Pleasant weather conditions are expected for the next several days with locally breezy trade winds and slightly higher-than-normal temperatures. Most showers, if any, will occur in the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early-morning hours. Trade winds will ease Tuesday as a front passes to the north.

In surf, a long-period west-northwest swell has peaked and will decline slowly through Sunday, with another swell expected late Sunday that could peak near or just above high surf advisory levels. A south swell will also lower through the weekend with the usual background swells. Choppy tradewind generated waves will continue for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through 6 p.m. Sunday.

