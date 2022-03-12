A bit warm and breezy for the weekend

Tributes
Locally breezy trade winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Pleasant weather conditions are expected for the next several days with locally breezy trade winds and slightly higher-than-normal temperatures. Most showers, if any, will occur in the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early-morning hours. Trade winds will ease Tuesday as a front passes to the north.

In surf, a long-period west-northwest swell has peaked and will decline slowly through Sunday, with another swell expected late Sunday that could peak near or just above high surf advisory levels. A south swell will also lower through the weekend with the usual background swells. Choppy tradewind generated waves will continue for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through 6 p.m. Sunday.

