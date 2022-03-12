Tributes
Seniors sweep class awards and 102nd annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

This year’s theme honors the school’s rich musical legacy with the theme Ola Mau ‘O Kamehameha.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in two years, the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest made a grand return to a live, in-person competition at the Blaisdell Arena Friday night.

This year’s competition honored the school’s rich musical legacy with the theme Ola Mau ‘O Kamehameha.

Each class sang choral songs arranged by past Kamehameha music teachers. By the end of men’s, women and co-ed competitions, the senior class wowed the judges winning all of the class awards, including the coveted Charles E. King cup.

The senior class rejoices in their win of the Charles E. King Cup.
The senior class rejoices in their win of the Charles E. King Cup.(Dillon Ancheta)

For most of the students, this was their first live Song Contest experience since the pandemic forced the event to go virtual over the last two years.

“It feels so good, not only to win, but to sing together as Kamehameha, as our class once again in person,” Senior Co-Ed Director Chase Kamikawa said, who was one of two recipients of the Louise Aoe McGregor Award for outstanding student director.

“It’s been such a fun journey and I’m so sad that it has to come to a close, but what a way to close out this amazing four-year journey. Mahalo to my class for always giving me the opportunity to lead them. They’re the ones who this award is for,” he added.

The chance to sing side-by-side with classmates carried extra meaning, especially for the seniors participating in their last contest.

“After not being able to sing for two years, we’re able to come together as a class again and hear everybody’s voice, and it’s just so filling,” Senior Women’s Director Malie Lyman said.

While the seniors swept the class and musical awards, the sophomores got in on the celebrating as the sophomore women’s leader, Selah Fronda, also walked away with a McGregor Award.

In the highly anticipated ho’ike performance, the audience was taken back to Hawaii in the 1970s with music honoring Gabby ‘Pops’ Pahinui and the art of slack key guitar.

Hawaiian music group Keauhou performed along with special guest Robert Uluwehi Cazimero, and several Kamehameha Schools student soloists.

You can watch a replay of the event by clicking here, or catch the rebroadcast on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. on KGMB, and again on March 20 at 2 p.m. on KHNL.

