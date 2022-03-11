‘This is Now’: Hannon ‘not involved’ in Hawaii Loa Ridge murder, according to HPD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrest warrants have been signed in California against the 23-year-old suspect in a gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder in which the victim was encased in concrete.

Juan Tejedor Baron is facing murder, theft and identity theft charges.

Meanwhile, a second man ― 34-year-old Scott Hannon ― was released Thursday from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, just a day after being captured following a manhunt.

