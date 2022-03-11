Tributes
‘This is Now’: Hannon ‘not involved’ in Hawaii Loa Ridge murder, according to HPD

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrest warrants have been signed in California against the 23-year-old suspect in a gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder in which the victim was encased in concrete.

Juan Tejedor Baron is facing murder, theft and identity theft charges.

Meanwhile, a second man ― 34-year-old Scott Hannon ― was released Thursday from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, just a day after being captured following a manhunt.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

