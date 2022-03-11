Tributes
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saks Fifth Avenue is leaving the International Market Place, a spokesperson for the property confirmed.

In its place, a very different retailer will move in: Target.

Saks has been at the International Market Place for five years, since it was redeveloped.

In a statement, the Saks Fifth Avenue said the store would close this summer.

“These decisions are never easy, but they are the right ones for the company,” a spokesperson said.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness throughout the process; all eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages.”

A spokesperson for the International Market Place said Target will open “in the next few years. As the store gets closer to opening, we’ll have more specific details to share.”

