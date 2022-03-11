Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saks Fifth Avenue is leaving the International Market Place, a spokesperson for the property confirmed.

In its place, a very different retailer will move in: Target.

Saks has been at the International Market Place for five years, since it was redeveloped.

In a statement, the Saks Fifth Avenue said the store would close this summer.

“These decisions are never easy, but they are the right ones for the company,” a spokesperson said.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness throughout the process; all eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages.”

A spokesperson for the International Market Place said Target will open “in the next few years. As the store gets closer to opening, we’ll have more specific details to share.”

