Public workers’ union announces endorsement in race for governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest union of public workers has announced their endorsement in the race for Hawaii’s next governor.

HGEA, Hawaii’s Government Employees Association, endorsed current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green on Thursday.

The union said Green was the right person to lead the state as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic. They cited his work on the frontlines as an ER doctor, and as the state’s second in command as the reason for their endorsement.

“Josh Green was out there volunteering his time, making sure that we were taking precautions as necessary and doing what was necessary to keep us as a community safe. The other thing that I can say about Josh is that at the time when we were facing the worst of the crisis — the fear, the anxiety — Josh Green was often the voice of reason publicly,” HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira said.

Green says he’s running on a platform of increasing affordable housing in Hawaii and addressing the state’s homelessness crisis.

Among those joining him in the race are former Hawaii First Lady Vicky Cayetano, former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Aloha Freedom Coalition Organizer Gary Cordero and City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.