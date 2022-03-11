State Capitol building to be lit up in honor of Ukraine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Hawaii State Capitol will be illuminated in blue and yellow from now through April 8.

It’s the latest Hawaii landmark to showcase Hawaii’s support for Ukrainians as Russia’s ruthless invasion of the country drags on, and the threat of war continues.

The lights will be turned on from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. The special project is being spearheaded by Mike Gangloff and the Show Aloha Challenge, with lights donated by Hawaiʻi Stage and Lighting.

“We appreciate the generous contributions that have made this tribute possible. The lights represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag – a visible reminder of the Ukrainian people and their fight for democracy and self-determination,” said Gov. Ige.

The state added that the display is being organized at no cost under a Special Use Permit issued by the Department of Accounting and General Services.

“We are very fortunate to live in America where our rights are governed by the people, for the people. As Americans, I believe we should always stand shoulder to shoulder with every country that is working hard to have what we have…Freedom!” said Gangloff, Show Aloha Challenge.

Aloha Tower and Honolulu Hale were also previously illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In Washington D.C., politicians passed a massive spending bill that cleared $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

