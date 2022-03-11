Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State Capitol building to be lit up in honor of Ukraine

The two suspects accused of killing an East Honolulu man and encasing his body in concrete remain in custody in California Thursday following an intense manhunt
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Hawaii State Capitol will be illuminated in blue and yellow from now through April 8.

It’s the latest Hawaii landmark to showcase Hawaii’s support for Ukrainians as Russia’s ruthless invasion of the country drags on, and the threat of war continues.

The lights will be turned on from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. The special project is being spearheaded by Mike Gangloff and the Show Aloha Challenge, with lights donated by Hawaiʻi Stage and Lighting.

“We appreciate the generous contributions that have made this tribute possible. The lights represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag – a visible reminder of the Ukrainian people and their fight for democracy and self-determination,” said Gov. Ige.

The state added that the display is being organized at no cost under a Special Use Permit issued by the Department of Accounting and General Services.

“We are very fortunate to live in America where our rights are governed by the people, for the people. As Americans, I believe we should always stand shoulder to shoulder with every country that is working hard to have what we have…Freedom!” said Gangloff, Show Aloha Challenge.

Aloha Tower and Honolulu Hale were also previously illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In Washington D.C., politicians passed a massive spending bill that cleared $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Read a related report: United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Tejedor Baron remains behind bars in California, where he fled earlier this week, and is...
In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Sources say the victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Hawaii couple arrested on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
HPD said the shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company on March 8-9.
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
GF Default - Think About It: Market Place Memories
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in
A photo shows accused killer Juan Tejedor Baron in a Honolulu nightclub.
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect

Latest News

Police said they are investigating a shooting in Pepeekeo that sent one victim to the hospital...
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
Kauai Fire Department truck
Man who apparently escaped from hospital rescued in waters off Kauai
102nd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
PHOTOS: 102nd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
The senior class rejoices in their win of the Charles E. King Cup.
Seniors sweep class awards and 102nd annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
102nd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
PHOTOS: 102nd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest