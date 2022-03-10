Tributes
As travel ramps up, Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide campaign to hire hundreds

As travelers across the country return to the skies, airlines are looking to staff up.
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST
And Hawaiian Airlines is looking to fill hundreds of positions like ramp agents, flight attendants, aircraft mechanics and more.

“I have been with Hawaiian for 35 years and for me it’s the people that I work with every day who remind me why I love what I do,” said Lambert Naihe, who lives in Las Vegas but commutes to Oahu for his job in guest services.

The state’s largest airline is hiring in Honolulu, Kahului, Maui, Lihue, Hilo and Kona and offering incentives like sign-on bonuses and competitive benefits.

“We have more than 1,000 employees who have been with the company for more than 25 years. I think that says something about the kind of place this is to work,” said Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations for Hawaiian.

The airline is also preparing to welcome a new fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft in the near future and as international markets open back up and border restrictions ease, more talented employees are needed company wide.

“We’re looking for people who live our values and embody aloha,” said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines. “As we build back from a bruising pandemic, we want to share the warmth, care and friendship that make our company unique — with guests and employees alike.”

To learn more about current opening and to apply for a career with Hawaiian Airlines, click here.

