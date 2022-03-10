‘This is Now’: How were the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects able to leave Oahu?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - - Two murder suspects accused of killing an East Honolulu man and encasing his body in concrete are being held without bail after being captured in California.

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, were arrested Wednesday in the Los Angeles area following an intense manhunt.

Authorities said they are being held with no bail because they are out-of-state fugitives.

