Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers dropped two men now suspected in a gruesome murder off in Waikiki on Monday as an investigation was unfolding at the east Honolulu home they were staying in, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Sources say the “courtesy transport” was provided to 34-year-old Scott Hannon and 23-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron because investigators didn’t have enough probable cause to detain them and officers wanted to search their car. But plainclothes officers were not assigned to follow them.

The two were arrested in California on Wednesday. They hadn’t been seen since early Tuesday.

The men are suspected of killing the 73-year-old homeowner.

Police say he and Baron were in an intimate relationship.

The elderly man’s body was found in a bathtub, encased in concrete and covered with coffee grounds.

Baron and Hannon were at the home Monday when detectives found the bathtub ― but not the body ― and started investigating the case. Neither man was detained or arrested.

Legal experts say police may not have had the authority to hold them.

But they say the two should have been followed.

“You cannot hold a person in custody unless there’s probable cause,” said defense attorney Megan Kau, a former deputy city prosecutor.

Victor Bakke, also a former deputy city prosecutor turned defense attorney, said the standard for probable cause is low but still needs to be met.

“Track them to make sure that they don’t just run and get on a plane and flee while they’re under investigation,” Bakke said.

There were no restrictions on the men when they were dropped off so they were free to move around and even leave the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

