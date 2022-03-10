No. 9 BeachBows return to Waikiki to host the Outrigger Queen’s Cup this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team returns to Waikiki this weekend to host the Outrigger Queen’s Cup this weekend at Queen’s Beach.

The No. 9 Wahine are set to host No. 3 TCU, No. 10 California, UC Davis and Nebraska in a round-robin format on Thursday and Friday before playing in a championship bracket on Saturday.

UH is coming off of a perfect weekend on the road in the Cactus Classic in Arizona, the BeachBows pulling off three sweeps and a 4-1 win over No. 13 Arizona.

Hawaii faces UC Davis to start the tourney on Thursday, followed by a match with Cal and on Friday the home team will meet the Cornhuskers and the Horned Frogs.

Saturday’s seeding will be determined after the results of the first two days.

First serve against the Aggies is set for Thursday at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii time at Queen’s Beach.

