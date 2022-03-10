Tributes
The most consistent thing about this wet season in Hawaii: It’s been very, very dry

An unusually quiet rainy season has prompted concerns about drought conditions statewide.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unusually quiet rainy season has prompted concerns about drought conditions statewide.

According to a recent report from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the state is currently dealing with a near-historic drought.

All eight islands are experiencing moderate drought with Maui County facing some of the driest conditions and streamflow levels on Maui and Oahu are at record low rates.

Officials say the conditions are ideal for dangerous fires.

“When we have an event like the rains that we had in December on Oahu, we greened up significantly,” said DLNR state fire manager Michael Walker.

“But as a drought occurs after a period of green-up like that, you have a lot of fuel that’s procuring out on the landscape, so it is a time to be really concerned.”

National Weather Service senior hydrologist Kevin Kodama says this season completely goes against his projections for this rainy period.

He also adds he hasn’t seen this little rain during this time period in 20 years.

“We don’t have much of a window left for a typical winter time storm system to come through and so we’re going into the dry season starting May,” Kodama said.

“Especially for the leeward areas, there’s not a whole lot you can expect in terms of big rain events.”

The wet season officially ends in April.

