Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man dies for 10 minutes after heart attack, hospital brings him back to life

By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:22 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man defied the odds after surviving a heart attack and dying for 10 minutes.

Tamas Kalmar, 49, works as a casino dealer at the Aria hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip and has called Vegas home for several years.

However, on Feb. 14 he collapsed while working on his motorcycle and suffered a heart attack, as reported by FOX 5 Las Vegas.

“I just lost my breath, hit the ground like a sack of potatoes,” Kalmar said.

Kalmar’s wife called 911, and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

“I remember that I got assigned bed number eight in the ER, and that was the last thing I actually remember ... it was just complete darkness,” Kalmar said.

Dr. Nayab Zafar, Structural Heart Program medical director at Sunrise Hospital, was assigned to treat Kalmar and says the 49-year-old suffered cardiac arrest -- a 100% blockage in the heart.

“Right in front of our eyes, he just flatlined, no pulse, no blood pressure, nothing, no signs of life,” Zafar said. The team attempted chest compressions and shocked his heart 40 times to start his heart again.

Fewer than one in 10 people survive a heart attack if it happens outside a hospital, according to Zafar. However, the team says they were confident they could revive Kalmar’s heart.

“We thought we could bring him back. ... We knew we could bring him back, we had that conviction,” Zafar said.

Kalmar said he’s grateful for his doctors and nurses at Sunrise Hospital.

“I appreciate all the effort and care that they put into saving my life,” Kalmar said.

The casino worker said he hopes to fully recover and return to work soon. Kalmar is also fundraising for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video appears to show the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects in Waikiki before they...
Surveillance video appears to show 2 murder suspects in Waikiki before they fled
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
As travel ramps up, Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide campaign to hire hundreds
Police are investigating the theft of several guns and vehicles from a Department of Land and...
Police investigating theft of shotguns, AR-15s from state facility in Makiki, sources say

Latest News

Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop