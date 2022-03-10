Tributes
Hawaii County prosecutors extradite man accused of sexually assaulting minor

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors said a 43-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a minor is back in custody.

Officials said John Lee Franks was wanted on a $150,000 grand jury warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of several months.

On Tuesday, Hawaii County Prosecutor’s investigators extradited him from Oahu and escorted him back to the Big Island to face his criminal charges. Franks was arrested by Honolulu police outside of Adventist Health Castle.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of fourteen.

If convicted, Franks faces 20 years in prison.

He is due back in court on Thursday.

