Governor fills House vacancy after lawmaker caught in bribery scandal resigned

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has appointed Luella Costales to the state House of Representatives to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Ty Cullen.

Cullen resigned in February after pleading guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes while serving in the House.

Costales will represent District 39, which covers Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo and West Loch.

She currently serves as a community and resource manager for the Oahu Economic Development Board.

“Luella has over 35 years of experience serving her community through the non-profit sector,” Ige said. “One of her main goals is to restore public trust in the legislative process and I believe she’s the right person to help ensure honesty, clarity, and integrity in her role serving the people of Hawaii.”

Costales will take office once the state House qualifies her and administers the oath of office.

She will serve the rest of Cullen’s term, which ends in November.

