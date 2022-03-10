Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business

FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:18 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs says it is closing its operations in Russia entirely, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Goldman’s announcement comes after Citigroup said it would start winding down its Russia operations. But that process will likely take longer because Citi operates a consumer banking and business banking division in the country.

Like other Wall Street banks, Goldman operated a small investment banking business in the country for the past few years. The bank said in a statement Thursday it has roughly $650 million in exposure to Russian debt.

Banking is the latest industry to come under pressure to cut its Russian ties due to the war. But unlike companies who make goods that ship to Russia, banks have loans, deposits and existing customer relationships that take time to wind down or sell off.

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video appears to show the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects in Waikiki before they...
Surveillance video appears to show 2 murder suspects in Waikiki before they fled
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
As travel ramps up, Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide campaign to hire hundreds
Police are investigating the theft of several guns and vehicles from a Department of Land and...
Police investigating theft of shotguns, AR-15s from state facility in Makiki, sources say

Latest News

Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop