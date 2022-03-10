Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds begin to return into the weekend

Slower trade winds then stronger winds this weekend
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! We are tracking stronger trade winds the next couple of days and overall pleasant weather!

Trade winds will increase on Friday, and remain moderate to locally breezy through the weekend, delivering just a few windward showers. Little change is expected into next week. With no significant rain events on the horizon, drought conditions are worsening statewide.

A near advisory level WNW swell is peaking today, another similar sized swell is due Sunday night, peaking on Monday. The current small, long-period south swell will continue to produce a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores.

Let’s talk surf! A new west-northwest swell arriving in the islands later today will build overnight before peaking on Friday. This swell will gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell is expected to slowly lower from late Monday through Tuesday. A small, long-period south swell arriving later today will likely provide a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Small background surf will return along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest, choppy surf to persist along east facing shores into this weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team.

A massive swell will peak on Friday
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Large surf lingers into Saturday
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Evening Weather

