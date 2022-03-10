Forecast: Trade winds begin to return into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! We are tracking stronger trade winds the next couple of days and overall pleasant weather!

Trade winds will increase on Friday, and remain moderate to locally breezy through the weekend, delivering just a few windward showers. Little change is expected into next week. With no significant rain events on the horizon, drought conditions are worsening statewide.

A near advisory level WNW swell is peaking today, another similar sized swell is due Sunday night, peaking on Monday. The current small, long-period south swell will continue to produce a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores.

Let’s talk surf! A new west-northwest swell arriving in the islands later today will build overnight before peaking on Friday. This swell will gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell is expected to slowly lower from late Monday through Tuesday. A small, long-period south swell arriving later today will likely provide a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Small background surf will return along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest, choppy surf to persist along east facing shores into this weekend.

