Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers today, stronger winds due Friday

Forecast: Light winds and expected spotty showers today, stronger winds return on Friday
Forecast: Light winds and expected spotty showers today, stronger winds return on Friday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:32 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to locally moderate trade winds are expected today, with an uptick in trades Friday into the weekend. Daytime sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and some showers over the interior of the islands today A more stable trade wind pattern is expected to focus modest showers over windward slopes Friday into early next week.

A new WNW swell is expected to arrive later today, and then build overnight and peak on Friday. Another slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday with advisory level wave heights. A small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive later today, and persist into Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

