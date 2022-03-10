Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers ahead of breezier conditions

Your top local headlines for March 10, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:24 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to locally moderate trade winds are expected Thursday, with an uptick in trades Friday into the weekend.

Daytime sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and some showers over the interior of the islands Thursday.

A more stable trade wind pattern is expected to focus modest showers over windward slopes Friday into early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
A new west-northwest swell is expected to arrive later Thursday, and then build overnight and peak on Friday.

Another slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday with advisory-level wave heights.

A small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive later Thursday and persist into Friday.

