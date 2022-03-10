Tributes
DLNR to hold final public meeting to discuss plan to protect Hawaii’s sacred sites

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources will be hosting its final public meeting to discuss its statewide historic preservation plan.

The DLNR State Historic Preservation Division is encouraging the community to provide input on how to protect sacred areas around the islands. Their five-year historic preservation plan includes places such as heiaus, burial sites, fishponds, loi patches and other cultural landscapes.

Without an approved plan, the state will not be eligible for federal funding from the National Park Service.

The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Officials said community input is essential in planning and crafting ways to better manage important properties in across the state.

For more information or to attend the meeting, click here.

