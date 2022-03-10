In classrooms across the state, students are helping Hawaii track COVID variants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Iolani School and in other classrooms around the state, students are tracking COVID variants by studying patient samples of the virus that come from the state.

“There’s absolutely no viral pieces at all associated with those samples. Those are completely deactivated and safe,” said Dr. Yvonne Chan, Iolani’s director of Community Science Programs.

The samples are harmless but hold important information.

The students are in middle school and high school. They process the samples using a Oxford Nanopore MinION sequencer, then collect and compare the data, looking for clues as to how how the virus evolved.

“For example, our class, particularly my group and my friend’s group, we were analyzing sequences from Molokai, which had not been taken by any other group or analyzed thus far,” Kailua High School senior Sage Andrews said.

The COVID Variant Tracking program is part of Iolani School’s Aina Informatics Network that gets schools, teachers and students from across the state involved in genome science.

“We’re part of that genomic surveillance to detect these variants that are coming into our islands. We really saw with the Delta variant and Omicron variant how important that genomic surveillance is,” Chan said.

“I feel a lot of things we do in school, it’s just us learning, and we never really get to apply it to real life as much,” Kailua High School student Ruby Tamayo said.

Their work has real value. The state health department will use their findings.

“This genomic surveillance is really important for detecting new variants that come into Hawaii, and looking at their spread,” Chan said.

About 30 private, public and public charter schools are in Iolani’s Informatics Network. More than 200 students are tracking COVID variants.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns,” Andrews said. “I guess just being able to use PCR and our analysis to answer those questions is the most exciting thing for me.”

And there’s more to it.

The student COVID tracking project is also laying a foundation for the next generation of skilled bio-technology workers.

“Our goal is to bring genomic expertise and equipment to teachers and students in Hawaii so that they can collect real-world data, and also so teachers can develop curriculum in genome science by bio-informatics and bio-ethics,” Chan said.

To learn more about the Aina Informatics Network and the COVID tracking project, click here.

