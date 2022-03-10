After a flood of sign-ups, the city adds additional free Hawaiian language classes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is adding four additional free Hawaiian language classes following a flood of interest earlier this week.

The virtual classes have 275 available seats.

The Olelo Hawaii classes are being offered through the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts,

They will be taught in partnership with E Hoʻopili Mai – a free digital language-learning resource developed by Hawaiian language Kumu Kahanuola Solatorio.

