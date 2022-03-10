Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video appears to show the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects in Waikiki before they...
Surveillance video appears to show 2 murder suspects in Waikiki before they fled
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
Hawaiian Airlines has just launched a campaign to hire hundreds.
As travel ramps up, Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide campaign to hire hundreds
Police are investigating the theft of several guns and vehicles from a Department of Land and...
Police investigating theft of shotguns, AR-15s from state facility in Makiki, sources say

Latest News

Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
Warrants for murder, theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Warrants for murder, identity theft signed against suspect in gruesome East Honolulu murder
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop