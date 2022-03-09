Woman who lobbied Kauai politicians charged with acting illegally as Russian agent

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who lobbied Kauai politicians has been charged with acting illegally as a Russian agent in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 61-year-old Elena Branson worked on behalf of the Russian government to advance Russian interests in the U.S. since 2011.

Among the allegations, Branson is accused of lobbying politicians on Kauai to keep the name of the last remaining formerly Russian fort — which is significant to the Russian government — instead of changing it to a Hawaiian name.

Officials said Branson organized a trip to Moscow for the Hawaii politicians to meet with high-ranking Russian government personnel.

Court documents said Branson failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act — FARA — for these lobbying efforts.

Officials said Branson left the U.S. for Russia in 2020 and remains at large.

