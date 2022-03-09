Wahine’s Atwell named Big West Conference Player of the Year, Beeman named Coach of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The accolades continued to pour in for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team as Senior Amy Atwell was named Big West Conference Player of the Year while head coach Laura Beeman was named Head Coach of the Year.

Atwell becomes the first Wahine to be given the nod for the award in both of Hawaii’s stints in the Big West Conference.

The Australia native led the league in scoring with 17.9 points per game, second in free throw percentage, fourth in field goal percentage, and sixth in rebounding — Atwell also snagging the record for most three-pointers made in a UH Career.

Atwell was also named to the All-Big West First Team, while freshman Daejah Phillips rounded out the awards with an Honorable Mention nod.

Hawaii is now set to begin play in the Big West Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed in Henderson, Nevada.

