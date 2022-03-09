Tributes
Wahine softball set to host national powerhouses in Rainbow Wahine Classic this weekend

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team is set to host the 2022 Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic this weekend in Manoa.

UH is set to host national powerhouses in collegiate softball, including Baylor, California and reigning National Champion Oklahoma — featuring Hauula’s own Jocelyn Alo who is searching for her record breaking home run to become the home run queen in the NCAA.

The Wahine goes into the weekend at 5-5 after going 4-1in last weekend’s Outrigger Hawaii Invitational, the home team taking home the tournament title.

Hawaii starts the weekend with a game against Baylor on Wednesday, followed by a game against Calon Wednesday and finally set to meet the Sooners on Friday.

Saturday sees UH playing double header action against the Sooners and the Golden Bears once again.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports or ESPN +.

