Wahine basketball survives Cal State Bakersfield, advances to Big West Semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 seed University of Hawaii women’s basketball team survived their opening game in the 2022 Big West Tournament.

The ‘Bows narrowly downed Cal State Bakersfield, 48-47 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinal round at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Another slow start for the reigning Big West regular season champs, despite leading by 10 points in the first quarter, UH was never able to take command of the game.

Late in the game, the Road Runners led 45-49, looking to pull off their second upset in as many days, but the Wahine dug their way out of the hole thanks to a layup from Daejah Phillips to take back the lead and eventually close out the match.

Hawaii’s Olivia Davies led the team in scoring with 11 points while Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell was silenced, putting up just four points and seven rebounds — Atwell was on the floor for the entire game.

UH now meets UC Riverside in Friday’s semifinals — tip off set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

