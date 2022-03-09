UH men’s basketball begins Big West Tournament play against UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opens Big West Conference tournament play on Thursday against No. 6 UC Riverside in Henderson, Nevada.

This will be the second-straight year the ‘Bows and Highlanders will meet in the quarterfinals of the tourney with UCR winning the last meeting 62-52 in last year’s bracket.

Most recently, the two teams only played once during the conference season due to their meeting in Honolulu canceled due to COVID-19 issues — Riverside also getting the win, 64-59 in California.

Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. Hawaii time from the brand new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The game will be streamed on ESPN +.

