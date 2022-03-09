Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The details of the emergency landing, first reported by Politico, were confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday as the former president was traveling on a donor’s private plane from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One of the plane’s engines failed roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

Trump was traveling with advisers, a Secret Service detail and support staff.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further.

Trump had been in New Orleans to speak to top Republican donors at a private gathering at the Four Seasons hotel. After the emergency landing, Trump’s team secured another donor’s private plane, and the former president ultimately made it to Mar-a-Lago early the next morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Manhunt continues 2 suspects accused of killing Oahu man, encasing his body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

Some can’t wait for the mask mandate to end. Others aren’t ready to let masks go
Some can’t wait for the mask mandate to end. Others aren’t ready to let masks go
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
Twitter launches service aimed at bypassing Russia’s block
The national average topped averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to auto club AAA.
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage