‘This is Now’: Affluent gated community reacts to discovery of body encased in concrete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt continues for two murder suspects wanted following a gruesome discovery at a home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.

Police say the elderly victim was found encased in concrete in a bathtub.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.