‘This is Now’: Affluent gated community reacts to discovery of body encased in concrete

A manhunt continues for two murder suspects wanted following a gruesome discovery at a home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt continues for two murder suspects wanted following a gruesome discovery at a home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.

Police say the elderly victim was found encased in concrete in a bathtub.

‘This is Now’: BWS reacts to planned permanent closure of Red Hill facility